Ginter: I have no intention to leave Freiburg

The highly rated 19-year-old has attracted interest from across Europe and enhanced his reputation while representing Germany at the UEFA Under-21 European Championship.

He has also been a regular in the Bundesliga, scoring two goals in 36 league appearances last season.

However, despite revealing his ambitions to eventually play for a bigger club, Ginter is happy to remain with Freiburg for the time being.

"It's no secret to reveal I am longing to play for a top side from Europe one day in the future," he told Sport-BILD.

"I would be lying if I said any different.

"But at this point in time I am with Freiburg and I am really enjoying it here. It's the perfect place for me.

"At my age, there is absolutely no point in being stuck on the bench when I have a great chance to play first-team football at Freiburg."

Freiburg, who finished last season in fifth place, have already commenced their pre-season training and will next play Athletic Bilbao in a friendly on July 27.