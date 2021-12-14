Giovanni Van Bronckhorst to select from same pool of players for Saints visit

Rangers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst will select from the same group of players for the visit of St Johnstone that he had at his disposal for Sunday’s win at Hearts.

Kemar Roofe and Ryan Jack have both suffered injury setbacks and are unlikely to be available before the winter break.

Leon Balogun (knock), Filip Helander (knee) and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) are also still sidelined.

St Johnstone will be without midfielder David Wotherspoon, who has just learned that his season is over after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

New signing Jacob Butterfield is poised to go straight into the team, with fellow midfielders Murray Davidson and Cammy MacPherson both out injured.

Stevie May is available after injury, but on-loan winger Glenn Middleton – who returned from his own recent lay-off against Aberdeen at the weekend – is ineligible to face his parent club.