Giovinco to fly to Italy despite injury

Striker Sebastian Giovinco's recall to Italy's squad could be in jeopardy after he limped off in Toronto FC's MLS match on Saturday.

Having been named alongside former Juventus team-mate and fellow United States resident Andrea Pirlo in Antonio Conte's squad for Italy's upcoming Euro 2016 qualifiers against Malta and Bulgaria, Giovinco was withdrawn in the 51st minute of Toronto's 2-1 win over Montreal Impact.

Toronto coach Greg Vanney revealed afterwards that Giovinco was subbed off due to groin soreness - an ongoing issue for the 28-year-old, who is still expected to travel to Italy's camp and be reassessed by Conte's staff ahead of the qualifiers on September 3 and 6.

Many critics had ruled a line through Giovinco's international career when he chose to join Toronto from Juventus in January but 17 goals and 13 assists in 25 MLS fixtures saw Conte recall the attacker.

Giovinco has not played for Italy since a friendly against Albania in November 2014.

Nine of the 28 players selected by Conte are based outside Italy, with Giovinco and veteran midfielder Pirlo of New York City, joined by Paris Saint-Germain duo Salvatore Sirigu and Marco Verratti, plus Monaco's Stephan El Shaarawy.

Premier League-based pair Matteo Darmian of Manchester United and Southampton's Graziano Pelle were also named, as was Sevilla's Ciro Immobile and Domenico Criscito of Zenit.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Daniele Padelli (Torino), Salvatore Sirigu (Paris Saint Germain)

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Sassuolo), Andrea Barzagli (Juventus), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Domenico Criscito (Zenit), Matteo Darmian (Manchester United), Mattia De Sciglio (Milan), Manuel Pasqual (Fiorentina), Andrea Ranocchia (Inter)

Midfielders: Andrea Bertolacci (Milan), Daniele De Rossi (Roma), Alessandro Florenzi (Roma), Marco Parolo (Lazio), Andrea Pirlo (New York City), Roberto Soriano (Sampdoria), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain)

Forwards: Antonio Candreva (Lazio), Eder (Sampdoria), Stephan El Shaarawy (Monaco), Manolo Gabbiadini (Napoli), Sebastian Giovinco (Toronto), Ciro Immobile (Sevilla), Graziano Pelle (Southampton), Franco Vazquez (Palermo), Simone Zaza (Juventus)