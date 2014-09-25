Giovinco: Juventus cannot afford to falter

Juve secured a third straight league title under the stewardship of Antonio Conte last term, finishing a healthy 17 points above Roma.

Conte has since departed the Juventus Stadium and taken over as head coach of Italy, but Juve have started well under his replacement Massimiliano Allegri, with four wins from as many league matches.

However, Roma strengthened well during the last transfer window and also boast a 100 per cent domestic record so far.

And forward Giovinco stated that Juve have no room to slip up.

"Roma are definitely up there," he told reporters.

"We have to take it game by game but they're not putting a foot wrong either."

On a personal note, Giovinco started a Serie A fixture for the first time this campaign in Wednesday's 3-0 triumph over Cesena and drew plaudits for an impressive display.

The 27-year-old was not on the scoresheet but remains confident that goals will come in the near future.

"The goal didn't come, but I'm satisfied with how the match went," he added.

"It would have been the perfect night [if I had scored], but I'll save myself for next time."