Girard confident Lille can cope with cup run

The six-time Coupe de France winners face second tier side Caen in the round of 16 on Tuesday and are also in the hunt for UEFA Champions League spot, as they sit third in Ligue 1.

Girard is confident that his squad can remain competitive in both competitions, but urged his players not to take Caen lightly.

Patrice Garande's side have already knocked out one top flight club in Ajaccio, and Girard knows they are capable of causing another upset.

"We have the means to carry out these goals (in league and cup)," he said ahead of the cup tie.

"(But) it is never a foregone conclusion. In this event any team is capable of a winning and can be dangerous.

"The Coupe de France has more flavour than the league cup, and remains something attractive (to us)."

Lille last won the competition in 2011 when they beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the final thanks to a Ludovic Obraniak strike three minutes from time.