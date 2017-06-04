Girona clinch promotion to La Liga

Girona have earned promotion to La Liga for the first time in their history following a scoreless draw with Real Zaragoza at their own Estadi Municipal de Montilivi.

Pablo Machin's men knew that a point would be enough to clinch second place in the table behind already promoted Levante and they managed to achieve just that following a match where neither side showed much attacking intent.

Sunday's results leave Girona three points clear of third-placed Getafe with one game remaining, but the Catalans hold the better head-to-head record having beaten their rivals in the race for promotion both home and away.

Girona narrowly missed out on promotion to the Spanish top flight last term, with Osasuna eventually proving to be too strong in the final of the play-offs.

Celebració de jugadors i tècnics damunt la gespa. El Girona és de Primera!!! June 4, 2017

Former Inter striker Samuele Longo has played a key role in their successful 2016-17 campaign, scoring 14 goals.