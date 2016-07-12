Giroud agent talks up Napoli move

Olivier Giroud would be well suited to Napoli should Arsenal decide to sell him, according to the striker's agent.

Reports have linked the France international with a possible move to the San Paolo as part of a part-exchange deal - which would include a €50million payment - for Gonzalo Higuain.

The 29-year-old's representative says Arsene Wenger's side have made no decision on his future, but admits that the prospect of joining Napoli is appealing.

“As of today, Giroud is an Arsenal forward. If they were to ask him to leave, then we'd evaluate the situation," Mickael Manuello told Radio Crc.

"There would be no fear for Olivier to go to Napoli, as we're talking about a magnificent place.

"In Naples, my client could have a wonderful lifestyle, not to mention that Maurizio Sarri's style of football would get the best out of a striker like him."

Arsenal have already been knocked back in their pursuit of a striker, with Jamie Vardy having turned down a move to the Emirates Stadium in favour of a contract extension at Leicester City.

Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata and Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette have also been linked.