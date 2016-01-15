Giroud backs Elneny to succeed at Arsenal

Olivier Giroud is confident new signing Mohamed Elneny has what it takes to succeed at Arsenal.

The Egypt midfielder completed his move from Basel to the Emirates Stadium on Thursday and could make his debut for the Premier League leaders in this weekend's trip to Stoke City.

Elneny has trained with his new team-mates ahead of Sunday's game at the Britannia Stadium and in-form striker Giroud has been impressed with the 23-year-old.

"I've trained with him and he's a good player, very talented. But first of all he is a good guy, I think he will settle well into the team," Giroud told Arsenal Player.

"I think he's basically a box-to-box midfielder, so he can attack and defend, run a lot and has good power and technique. He is quite a complete player.

"It always takes time to adapt to English football because there is a lot of intensity, it is very physical and even tactically you must get used to it.

"But I think Premier League football will suit him well."