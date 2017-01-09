Giroud close to new Arsenal contract

Olivier Giroud has confirmed that he is close to securing an extension of his Arsenal contract.

The France international's deal expires in 18 months, but he has re-established his place as a crucial player for the Gunners following a superb run of form.

Giroud has scored four goals and assisted two in his last four appearances, including a spectacular scorpion kick against Crystal Palace, an injury-time equaliser at Bournemouth and a second-half winner against Preston North End in the FA Cup.

And the 30-year-old looks set to be rewarded for his efforts with a new deal.

"We are about to reach an agreement for an extension [to my contract]," he told Telefoot.

"It was also a gesture of confidence; I want to continue the adventure here in this family of Arsenal. I feel good here.

"When I spoke to the coach [Arsene Wenger], he always told me that I was an important player.

"I know what I am capable of. I just needed to be patient, to work in training and wait for my hour to come."