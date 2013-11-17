Giroud: France ready to die for World Cup place

France are in a precarious position in their two-legged play-off fixture against Ukraine after losing 2-0 in Kiev on Friday.

Defender Laurent Koscielny was sent off in that defeat, making France's task tougher as he will be suspended for Tuesday's clash in Paris, but Giroud is confident his team can produce a stunning turnaround.

Giroud said: "We are ready to die on the field to get there.

"We want to show the French people and to ourselves that we are proud to represent France. We want to make proud all the people who love us and support us.

"I am offended (with the first-leg display). I want to redeem myself. Like all my team-mates, I guess.

"They will give us exactly the same treatment on Tuesday. We won't be surprised. They are going to hit us hard.

"We want to do better, to make history. It is a matter of pride. We'll do it, I firmly believe. Today, I still can't grasp the idea of France not going to Brazil."

Giroud – who has scored eight goals in 18 appearances for Arsenal this season – has not enjoyed as much success with the national team.

The 27-year-old has netted just three times in 11 appearances in 2013 for his country, with two of those goals coming in a 6-0 friendly rout of Australia.

But he is ready to up his game on an occasion that he acknowledges will be difficult.

"We must find the right balance, to continue to play our game," he added.

"This is not easy because there will be a lot of tension, a lot of stress. This is the game of the year."