Giroud hoping France replicate former glories

Olivier Giroud wants to follow France to replicate the sides of 1984 and 1998 and win an international trophy on home soil at Euro 2016.

France were victorious when hosting the European Championship in 1984 and the World Cup in 1998.

It is a legacy the Arsenal striker wants to continue next year when they welcome Europe's top nations and the expectations on France will have only increased following a favourable draw.

Didier Deschamps' men will open the tournament at the Stade de France against Romania on June 10 before taking on fellow Group A rivals Albania and Switzerland in Marseille and Lille.

"We have a big desire to shine in front of our home fans," Giroud told BFMTV. "I have never experienced that. We did it in 1984 and 1998, I hope the third time will be in 2016.

"Something extraordinary is expected."

Asked for his thoughts on the draw, Deschamps said: "It could certainly have been worse, perhaps better.

"We have played against Albania twice and faced difficulties since they beat us. Romania, I know less, but they were unbeaten [in their group] and only conceded twice."

Deschamps would not go into detail on his thoughts over French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet's decision to ban Karim Benzema from the national team until a legal investigation into an alleged plot to blackmail international team-mate Mathieu Valbuena has been concluded.

"I cannot answer today [Saturday]. I understand and accept the decision of my president," Deschamps added. "I have to make a list in March, the final list in May. In the meantime, many things can happen."