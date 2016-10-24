Giroud to make Arsenal return - Wenger

Olivier Giroud is set to make his Arsenal comeback in Tuesday's EFL Cup clash with Reading.

The France striker has not played since September 24 due to a toe injury but is in line to make an appearance when the Championship club visit the Emirates Stadium.

Aaron Ramsey is not yet fit but could feature in Saturday's Premier League trip to Sunderland.

Wenger told the club's official website: "I think Olivier will be included, but for Aaron it is too early although he is back in full training now.

"[Santi] Cazorla will not be available, but it looked after the game [against Middlesbrough on Saturday] that apart from some tired legs and disappointed minds, we had nothing else to declare."

Arsenal cruised past Nottingham Forest in the third round - Lucas Perez scoring twice - and Wenger revealed it will be a similar line-up in round four, with the club's fringe players given the chance to shine.

"It will be a similar squad to against Nottingham Forest," he added.

"We will have Gabriel, [Rob] Holding, [Carl] Jenkinson will be back and will play. Jeff Reine-Adelaide will play, otherwise I think [Alex] Iwobi, Lucas, [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain will also play.

"[Kieran] Gibbs - who captained the team at Forest - will do it again on Tuesday."