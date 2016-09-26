Gisdol 'twitching with joy' at Hamburg presentation

Former Hoffenheim boss Markus Gisdol claimed he was "twitching with joy" after being presented as the new Hamburg head coach.

Bruno Labbadia was sacked after managing just one point and two goals from their first five Bundesliga matches of the season, with Gisdol quickly installed as his replacement.

Facing the media on his first full day in charge, the 47-year-old described his delight at being handed the reins of the former European champions on a deal until the end of the season.

"I didn't sleep much last night," he told a news conference. "I made a conscious decision to come to Hamburg. For me the length of a contract doesn't matter.

"I am twitching - but with joy. Hamburg is a totally awesome club."

Gisdol is now focused on improving Hamburg's fortunes, admitting he will need time to assess his new squad.

"I'm completely unbiased about the squad and will take the next days and weeks to collect a complete image," he added.

"I want to work with the players and that is what I'm here first and foremost to do, to coach these players. Whether a player is 18 or 35 - it doesn't matter to me, only whether they are ready to perform."