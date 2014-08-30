Given out of international retirement for Ireland

The 38-year-old goalkeeper stepped aside after Euro 2012, but has been persuaded back into the national set-up by manager Martin O'Neill and assistant Roy Keane, with whom Given works at Aston Villa.

The veteran has struggled for first-team football at Villa Park since being ousted by American Brad Guzan, but could make his Irish comeback in the friendly against Oman on September 3.

Given is Ireland's second most-capped player, having made 125 appearances for his country.

Only striker Robbie Keane can better that record - with 133 - but, despite being included in the 27-man squad, the captain remains an injury doubt, having missed LA Galaxy's 4-1 win over DC United on Wednesday.

Stephen Kelly, Jeff Hendrick and Andy Reid all miss out through injury, but there is a place for Kevin Doyle, who has been frozen out at Wolves.

Ireland face Georgia in their opening Euro 2016 qualifier on September 7.

Republic of Ireland squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Rob Elliot (Newcastle United), David Forde (Millwall), Shay Given (Aston Villa), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Joey O'Brien (West Ham), John O'Shea (Sunderland), Alex Pearce (Reading), Marc Wilson (Stoke City).

Midfielders: Robbie Brady (Hull City), Darron Gibson (Everton), Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City), James McCarthy (Everton), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Aiden McGeady (Everton), David Meyler (Hull City), Anthony Pilkington (Cardiff City), Stephen Quinn (Hull City), Stephen Ward (Burnley), Glenn Whelan (Stoke City).

Forwards: Kevin Doyle (Wolves), Robbie Keane (LA Galaxy), Shane Long (Southampton), Daryl Murphy (Ipswich Town), Anthony Stokes (Celtic), Jonathan Walters (Stoke City).