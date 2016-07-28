Given retires from international football

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given has announced his retirement from international football to focus on his club career.

The 40-year-old collected 134 caps over 20 years, appearing at the 2002 World Cup, as well as the 2012 and 2016 European Championships.

He had originally retired from Ireland duty in 2012, but reversed his decision just months later.

Given made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday, writing of his immense pride at representing his country.

"I'm one of the lucky ones who got to wear the jersey for his country and wore the badge with pride 134 times," the Stoke City veteran posted.

"But now it's time to hang up the gloves and move from the onion bag to the terraces, where I'll be shouting the lads on as one of Ireland's biggest fans.

"So, as I retire from Ireland duty to focus on my club career, I want to say a huge thanks to everyone who supported me all the way, my close family, friends and the amazing fans."