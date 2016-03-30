Giving up is not worthy of Real Madrid - Navas

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas has warned that a failure to fight for maximum points in the Clasico would be unworthy of Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane's side head into Saturday's game at Camp Nou with a 10-point deficit to opponents and La Liga leaders Barcelona, making victory vital to keep their slim title hopes alive.

"We can't give up, that's not worthy of Madrid," Navas said in a video posted on his official website.

"It's a very important game for us and we're going to give everything. We'll try to do our best and hopefully we will win.

"In spite of the difficult circumstances, we have to give everything for the shirt. It's a game that the whole world watches and, irrespective of the three points, it's important to win it."

Madrid have not beaten Barca away from home in the league since a 2-1 victory in their title-winning campaign of 2011-12.