Gladbach boss Favre rules out Dante return

The Brazil international has struggled for starts under Pep Guardiola this term and was substituted after just 32 minutes in Bayern's 3-1 win over Hannover last weekend.

While Guardiola explained the decision was purely tactical and Dante also expressed his understanding of the change, speculation has been rife that Monchengladbach could be ready to re-sign the 31-year-old.

Sporting director Max Eberl explained he remains in contact with the player, but coach Favre stated there was no chance of the defender returning north.

"Dante will not come back to Gladbach. This is definitely impossible," he told Die Welt am Sonntag.

"I do not think that Max Eberl thinks otherwise. This is just blah in the media. For me, this is ridiculous.

"It's not just about the money. But we will not begin to dream."