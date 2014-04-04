Gladbach relaxed on Ter Stegen's future

The Germany international has previously announced that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season, with the 21-year-old widely tipped to join Barcelona.

But Ter Stegen's move was thrown into jeopardy on Wednesday when FIFA announced that Barcelona would face a transfer ban due to irregularities in their dealings of youth transfers.

And although Barca have already signalled their intent to appeal the ban – which would take in the next two transfer windows – Ter Stegen's move to the Liga champions looks in doubt.

However, Monchengladbach director of sport Max Eberl revealed that, from the club's point of view, nothing has changed, and that Ter Stegen will be playing his football elsewhere next season.

"I think you can see from how relaxed we are sitting here that our situation has not changed," Eberl said.

"Marc will leave us in the summer and we will then have (Yann) Sommer as our new goalkeeper.

"I cannot envisage any scenario that could arise that would mean he would be staying with us."

Switzerland goalkeeper Sommer will join the Bundesliga club from Basel in the close-season.

Ter Stegen will feature for UEFA Champions League-chasing Monchengladbach when they go to struggling Nuremburg on Saturday.