Glenn Roeder dies at the age of 65 – a look at his career in pictures

By

Glenn Roeder dies aged 65
(Image credit: Sean Dempsey)

Former West Ham and Newcastle manager Glenn Roeder, who also captained QPR in the 1982 FA Cup final, has died at the age of 65 after a long battle with a brain tumour.

A classy full-back in his playing days, Roeder carved out a reputation as a shrewd judge and tactician, as well as a friend and trusted colleague of some of the biggest names in the game.

Here the PA news agency takes a look back at Roeder’s career in pictures.

Soccer – League Division Two – Queens Park Rangers v Birmingham City – Loftus Road

Glenn Roeder spent four fruitful years with QPR (PA Archive)

FA Cup Final Handshake.

Roeder captained QPR in the 1982 FA Cup final (PA Archive)

Soccer – Newcastle United Photocall – St James’ Park

Roeder struck a friendship with Paul Gascoigne during his spell at Newcastle (PA Archive)

Ham Manager Roeder

Roeder replaced Harry Redknapp as manager of his boyhood favourites West Ham (PA Archive)

Hutchison/ West Ham

Roeder signed Don Hutchinson from Sunderland (PA Archive)

West Bromwich Albion v West Ham

Roeder had his run-ins with Hammers star Paolo Di Canio (PA Archive)

SOCCER Newcastle

Roeder took over as manager of Newcastle in 2006 (PA Archive)

Soccer – FA Barclays Premiership – Newcastle United v Liverpool – St James Park

Roeder came face to face with future Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez (PA Archive)

Soccer – FA Barclays Premiership – Newcastle United v Charlton Athletic – St James Park

Fans were split over Roeder’s eventual departure from Newcastle (PA Archive)

Soccer – Norwich City Photo-Call – Glenn Roader

Roeder went on to have a short spell in charge of Norwich (PA Archive)