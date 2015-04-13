Glory to appeal FFA salary cap penalties

FFA announced on Friday that Glory will be fined and disqualified from the 2014-15 play-off series after being deemed to have systematically breached the salary cap in each of the last three campaigns.

Perth were set to seek an injunction against their exclusion in the Supreme Court, but, according to a club statement released on Monday, that action has been suspended "in the spirit of the game, to allow the FFA appeal process to be exhausted".

Glory, who lost 3-0 at home to Sydney FC on Friday night, have been handed a fine of 269,000 Australian dollars after an FFA audit found the club to have breached the cap by as much as 400,000 AUD for this season alone.

According to Perth’s statement, the club have until April 21 to lodge an appeal with the disciplinary committee.