Goal-shy Messi failing to fire in Clasico clashes

Lionel Messi's failure to score in Saturday's 1-1 Clasico draw means he is now enduring his worst run of form against Real Madrid in his entire Barcelona career.

The Argentina star has not found the target in six games in a row against Madrid in all competitions, since scoring a hat-trick in a 4-3 win at Santiago Bernabeu in March 2014.

Messi, who captained Barca in a Clasico for the first time in what was his 33rd appearance against their fierce rivals, missed a clear chance to add to Luis Suarez's 53rd-minute opener before Sergio Ramos snatched an equaliser in the closing stages.

The result means the champions are still six points adrift of LaLiga leaders Madrid, who have now gone 33 matches in all competitions without defeat.