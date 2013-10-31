Goalkeeper Ruddy agrees new Norwich deal
Norwich City goalkeeper John Ruddy has agreed a new four-year contract with the club.
The 27-year-old arrived at Carrow Road in 2010 from Everton and has gone on to make 107 appearances in all competitions.
His form has earned him a first England cap - against Italy in 2012 - and he has been an ever-present in the Premier League this season.
And Ruddy will now remain at Norwich until 2017 - something he is thrilled about.
"I'm more than happy to commit my long-term future to the club," Ruddy told the club's official website.
"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time at Norwich City - everyone has been very supportive. The whole club, the players and staff I have worked with have been fantastic.
"I've broken into the England squad while at Norwich, and without the opportunity they gave me I wouldn’t have been anywhere near it. I was in a bit of a no-man’s land before I joined the club, and they took a gamble on me.
"Thankfully I think it's paid off for both sides and now I’m just looking to keep up my form."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.