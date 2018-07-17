Goals at three World Cups and 50 for the Socceroos – Cahill's international career in numbers
He scored 50 international goals and netted at three World Cups. Tim Cahill retired from Socceroos duty on Tuesday.
Tim Cahill announced his retirement from international football after an Australia career that will see him go down as arguably the greatest ever Socceroo.
Cahill, 38, retired after scoring a record 50 goals in 107 appearances for Australia.
We take a look at his international career with the help of Opta data.
3 - Cahill scored at three World Cups. Only Miroslav Klose, Cristiano Ronaldo, Uwe Seeler and Pele have scored at more (4).
5 - He netted five times against Japan, the most he struck against any nation.
38 - Cahill has scored five (38 per cent) of the Socceroos' 13 World Cup goals.
9 - No player has featured in more World Cup games for the Socceroos (9 – level with Mark Bresciano).
50 - His 50 Socceroos goals put him clear of Damian Mori (29), Archie Thompson (28) and John Aloisi (27) for the most for Australia.
2 - Cahill scored two international hat-tricks – against Fiji in 2004 and Bangladesh in 2015.
28 - Cahill scored against 28 different nations during his international career.
Today’s the day that I’m officially hanging up my boots on my international career with the Socceroos.No words can describe what it has meant to represent my country. Massive thank you to everyone for the support throughout all my years wearing the Australian badge. July 17, 2018
