Goater: Guardiola can tempt Messi to Manchester City

Shaun Goater believes the arrival of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City could see Lionel Messi follow his former boss to the Premier League.

Bayern Munich coach Guardiola will join City on a three-year deal at the end of the season, with the likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Manuel Neuer and Gerard Pique linked with moves to the Etihad Stadium.

And City icon Goater feels any player on the planet will be tempted to join the ex-Barcelona coach in Manchester.

"Who would I like to see him sign? It's an excellent question. All the players he's managed and coached in the past want to go and play for him again," Goater told the Daily Star. "We are talking about players who need to be at that elite level to perform under Guardiola.

"With him in charge, no-one is off limits. Not even Lionel Messi. He will want to play under him again and anything is possible.

"In football you can never say never. If you asked me a few years ago if Pep Guardiola would be managing Manchester City then I wouldn't have believed you.

"Now he can attract the biggest stars in the world and Messi is good friends with Sergio Aguero, so that might also help the situation

"Why not come and have a few seasons in English football? It could be possible."

Goater is also convinced Guardiola's move could help City become a dominant force in European football, backing him to win the Champions League within two years.

He added: "This man [Guardiola] is the best in the world. It's the best transfer deal the club could have ever done getting him in.

"I think Pep Guardiola is the man to take City to that next level. He will win the Champions League. He needs a couple more players, but he will get the team over that line.

"I back him to win the Champions League within the next two seasons.

"It's plausible because his record speaks for itself. The club can go on to really big things now."