Godin expected to face Valencia despite ankle injury

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone intends to play Diego Godin against Valencia despite the defender suffering sprained ankle ligaments during the 1-0 Champions League win over Bayern Munich.

Uruguay centre-back Godin soldiered on to complete 90 minutes as Atletico continued their impressive record against the Bundesliga champions.

And Simeone is confident the damage suffered is minor enough for Godin to take to the field on Sunday at Mestalla.

“We're going to plan for him to play," Simeone told a pre-match news conference.

"He has an ankle injury but Diego is strong, he trained today and we expect he’ll be fine to start."

Atletico face Valencia 50 years to the day from the first match at their Vicente Calderon home, when they coincidentally faced the same opponents.

"It's an historic moment for the club," Simeone said. "There have been some great memories.

"I'm 46, so I haven't lived much of it, but many people have. The Calderon is respected and will be forever."

Simeone also praised Nico Gaitan, who he feels is finding his feet following a close-season move from Benfica.

"He's started the last two [home] games in LaLiga, possibly he might be more comfortable on the left, but he gives us an alternative on the right," he added.

"It's not easy for any player to come here and follow the rhythm and intensity that we play with.

"But he's got enormous talent, is very much part of the group and is already putting in performances in important matches as he did against Sporting, La Coruna and particularly against PSV."