Godin honoured by Chelsea interest

Godin has been one of Atletico’s top performers in an otherwise disappointing season, and it was reported in January that Chelsea had made a failed £55 million combined bid to bring both him and Argentine team-mate Sergio Aguero to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues eventually turned their attentions to David Luiz and Fernando Torres after being spurned by Atletico, but it now appears Roman Abramovich is once again ready to test the Spaniards’ resolve to keep Godin this summer with a bid in the region of £15 million.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, the 25-year-old confirmed the decision to rebuff Chelsea’s advances in January was the club’s rather than his own, and admitted he would be open to a move to West London if the opportunity presents itself.

“In January, Atletico received an offer but the transfer did not happen,” he said. “They had already sold other players and did not want to weaken the team further then.

“For Chelsea to still be interested in having me is an honour and means I must be playing well. Who would not want to play there? To do so would be a step up.”

