Gold apologises for deadline day anti-climax

The Upton Park club were reported to be working on a number of deals, including one to take striker Emmanuel Adebayor from Tottenham.

Co-chairman Gold had hinted an announcement could be imminent when he took to Twitter to urge fans: "Don't go to bed."

However, the deadline passed without news of any new additions to Sam Allardyce's squad, but Gold suggested West Ham were not to blame for the anti-climax.

"Sorry for keeping you up late but at the last moment the main deal collapsed and the rest folded like a pack of cards. Stay strong." he tweeted.

"I'd like to thank [co-chairman] David Sullivan and Sam for their efforts to secure new players during this window,

"However, no matter how hard you tried, there are people out their that you just can't do business with."