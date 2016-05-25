Gold tells Middlesbrough to 'dream on' over Antonio

West Ham co-chairman David Gold has dismissed speculation linking Michail Antonio with a move to newly promoted Middlesbrough.

Antonio enjoyed an excellent first season at West Ham, scoring nine goals in all competitions as Slaven Bilic's team finished seventh in the Premier League - clinching a Europa League spot while also reaching the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

A report in the Evening Standard claimed Middlesbrough had identified winger Antonio as a top transfer target for their first season back in the top flight.

But Gold was quick to put that speculation to bed, telling Middlesbrough in a post on Twitter to "dream on" over a potential move for Antonio.

Evening Standard – Newly promoted Middlesbrough have reportedly identified Michail Antonio as a key target this summer. (Dream on. dg)May 25, 2016

Antonio joined West Ham from Nottingham Forest, having previously enjoyed spells with Sheffield Wednesday and Reading.