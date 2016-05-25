Gold tells Middlesbrough to 'dream on' over Antonio
Middlesbrough have been told to "dream on" by David Gold over rumours linking them with West Ham winger Michail Antonio.
West Ham co-chairman David Gold has dismissed speculation linking Michail Antonio with a move to newly promoted Middlesbrough.
Antonio enjoyed an excellent first season at West Ham, scoring nine goals in all competitions as Slaven Bilic's team finished seventh in the Premier League - clinching a Europa League spot while also reaching the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.
A report in the Evening Standard claimed Middlesbrough had identified winger Antonio as a top transfer target for their first season back in the top flight.
But Gold was quick to put that speculation to bed, telling Middlesbrough in a post on Twitter to "dream on" over a potential move for Antonio.
Evening Standard – Newly promoted Middlesbrough have reportedly identified Michail Antonio as a key target this summer. (Dream on. dg)May 25, 2016
Antonio joined West Ham from Nottingham Forest, having previously enjoyed spells with Sheffield Wednesday and Reading.
