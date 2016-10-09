Gomes marvels at Messi's invention

Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes has been left marvelling at the genius of Lionel Messi since his switch to the Camp Nou because of the Argentina international's ability to "invent" something new every day.

The Portugal international signed from Valencia during the close-season for a figure which could reportedly reach €55 million and one player in particular has stood out in training.

Messi has Gomes admiring his ability in awe, with the 23-year-old hailing his tendency to produce the outrageous in training, often conjuring something out of the blue to leave him stunned.

"Everyone knows that Messi is very, very good," he told L'Esportiu de Catalunya.

"He does things in games that you cannot explain; he just knows different things and can do it.

"In training it is a show, because every day he can invent something new.

"You think you're used to it, but there is always one day you go to the dressing room surprised by something he has done."

Gomes is currently part of an exclusive club as he can call both Messi and fellow Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo his team-mates.

He refused to be drawn into the seemingly never-ending debate regarding which of the superstars is better, though he is adamant they are the world's two best players.

"I think they are different players, the two best players in the world in recent years," he added. "I do not like to say which one I think is better.

"What I like to say now is that I'm the only player who has Messi and Cristiano as team-mates and I enjoy playing with both."