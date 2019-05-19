Gomes still has pride despite the dejection of FA Cup defeat

Heurelho Gomes was as disappointed as any Watford fan after their FA Cup dreams were emphatically extinguished by Manchester City.

The Hornets’ bid for a first major trophy went up in smoke at Wembley, where an encouraging start tailed off as Pep Guardiola’s men secured an historic domestic treble in style.

City kept their foot down to seal a 6-0 victory and equal the record FA Cup final win.

Long-serving Gomes stopped the scoreline being even worse and struck a naturally downbeat figure afterwards.

Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes was beaten six times at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

He said: ‘Yeah I feel disappointed with everybody else, but I feel proud of everyone at the club. We have come so far.

“Of course the result is hard to take but we lost to the best team in the league and probably the best in the world, so I am so proud of these players, so proud of this club and the supporters.

“You could see that they are proud of us as well, they sing until the last minute. We need to keep going and yeah, we go again.”

Gomes had a challenging day against Manchester City (Mike Egerton/PA)

The FA Cup final could prove to be Gomes’ last match. The 38-year-old said in March that he was “99 percent sure” he would retire this summer, but there appears a chance that the Watford goalkeeper could yet continue.

Asked if he had made a final decision, Gomes said: “No, not yet.

“I have got to speak to the club and the club want to speak with me, so I will listen to them and see what is going to happen.

“If I am still able to do something for this club I will do it. But we need to speak, calm down and sit next week and see what the decision is.”