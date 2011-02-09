Gomez claims Chelsea interest

The 25-year-old, who currently heads the Bundesliga goalscoring charts, believes he was Carlo Ancelotti’s number one target before they signed Fernando Torres from Liverpool.

GEAR:Save dosh on Chelsea shirts with Kitbag. Free delivery on orders over £50

Torres swapped Anfield for Stamford Bridge in a sensational £50 million deal on deadline day last week, but Gomez believes Bayern had rejected a huge offer from Roman Abramovich first.

“I only found out about the offer after the club had turned it down,” Gomez told German magazine Sport Bild.

Despite being kept in the dark over the bid, the German international reckons he would have spurned any opportunity to leave the Bundesliga, as he is happy in Bavaria.

“But it wouldn’t have mattered anyway. I am already at a top club and I am playing where I always wanted to.”

Gomez had previously failed to live up to the record-breaking €30 million fee it took to bring him to the Allianz Arena from Stuttgart in 2009.

But after enduring a slow start to life with the four-time European champions, Gomez has fired 16 goals this season in a Bayern team that has struggled to keep up with Borussia Dortmund.

However, his performances have attracted the interest of Premier League scouts, including Liverpool, who reportedly made a late enquiry for Gomez – ironically as a replacement for the Chelsea-bound Torres.

By James Martini