Gomez delight with 'perfect' Germany

Fiorentina striker Gomez, who boasts 25 goals in in 59 appearances for his country, missed out on Joachim Low's squad for the finals after knee problems wrecked his maiden campaign in Serie A.

Restricted to a watching brief, the 28-year-old lauded a "perfect" display as the host nation endured an unprecedented last-four humiliation on Tuesday.

"Germany have been marvellous, they are a very strong team," Gomez told Sky Sports Italia.

"My team-mates were perfect and we put on a great performance. There are players who come from a lot of teams and everyone has known how to create a good group."

Veteran striker Miroslav Klose netted amid the first-half carnage to become the leading World Cup goalscorer of all time.

The Lazio player's 16th finals strike was the second of five goals in the space of 18 minutes.

Gomez's absence arguably enhanced the 36-year-old's chances of inking his name into the history books, but he holds his fellow forward in the highest regard.

"Klose is a great, a legend and an incredible player," Gomez added.