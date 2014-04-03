Gomez expects to be in 'ideal shape' in Brazil

The luckless 28-year-old suffered another knee injury in March, a blow less severe than the one that saw him sidelined for five months with serious ligament damage in his right knee.



Gomez is out with a slight tear to the ligaments in his left knee, but appears likely to be fit to represent Germany at Brazil 2014.



The former Bayern Munich striker said he should be back close to full fitness for the start of the World Cup on June 12.



"I think that I can get back in ideal shape before June or July," Gomez told Sky Sport in Germany.



"There is still a long time to go."



Germany coach Joachim Low will be keen to have Gomez in his squad for the tournament, where his side face Portugal, Ghana and the United States in Group G.