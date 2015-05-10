Gomez staying at Fiorentina - agent

Fiorentina striker Mario Gomez will not be leaving the Serie A club, according to agent Uli Ferber.

Gomez's future in Florence has come under the spotlight following Fiorentina's 3-0 first-leg loss to Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals on Thursday.

However, Ferber insisted the Germany international remains committed to the club.

"He was described as a hero two weeks ago after the quarter-final against Dynamo Kiev," Ferber told Bild.

"People mustn’t go overboard one way or the other. We have absolutely not changed our minds and Fiorentina have sent no new signals either.

"Mario feels at home in Florence and it is here that he wants to achieve his objectives."

Gomez, who moved to Italy from German champions Bayern Munich in 2013-14, has scored 10 goals in all competitions for Fiorentina this term.