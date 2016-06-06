Gomez tells James to leave Real Madrid

James Rodriguez should accept that he will not play under Zinedine Zidane and leave Real Madrid, according to former Colombia boss Hernan Gomez.

The 24-year-old, a reported €80million signing from Monaco in 2014, struggled to earn a consistent place in Zidane's plans following his appointment as Madrid boss in January.

James has often been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu in the past season, with Manchester United among the clubs rumoured to be monitoring him, though the playmaker said last month that he intended to fight for his place in the Spanish capital.

But Colombian Gomez, who now coaches Panama but worked as James' international manager between 2010 and 2011, says it is not right to see the national team's star player accept a role as a back-up.

"I'll give James some advice," Gomez told WIN Sports. "It's best for him to go to another team because it's been shown that the man doesn't want to play him.

"He's a world-class player and he would have to go to another team... it's a very personal concept, he's our idol and we want to see him play, but this 'boss' won't put him in. I don't like it."

James scored Colombia's second goal from the penalty spot as they beat United States 2-0 in the Copa America in California on Sunday.