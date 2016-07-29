Gomis completes Marseille loan move

Bafetimbi Gomis has joined Marseille on a season-long loan from Swansea City.

The striker moved to the Liberty Stadium on a free transfer from Lyon in 2014 and scored 17 goals in 71 appearances.

Gomis, who turns 31 next week, scored four goals in as many games to begin the 2015-16 campaign, but his form petered out somewhat and he finished with six in 33 Premier League outings.

Both clubs confirmed he had made a return to Ligue 1 on Friday, joining a Marseille side that struggled to a 13th-place finish last season.

Francesco Guidolin's side have already allowed Eder – who scored the winning goal in the Euro 2016 final – to join Lille and Alberto Paloschi has signed for Atalanta.