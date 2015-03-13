Gomis fit to face Liverpool, says Monk

The Frenchman collapsed after Nacer Chadli had put Spurs ahead in the White Hart Lane fixture last week and had to be taken from the field on a stretcher.

Gomis, who has a history of fainting, was conscious as he was taken off and Monk even revealed the striker had asked to go back on, though he was immediately withdrawn.

And Monk has no qualms about putting Gomis back into the fray when Liverpool visit the Liberty Stadium.

"Bafe knows better than anyone what measures to take to help him," Monk said.

"I understand there are questions people want answered, but the issue is not as big for Bafe and the people at the club.

"He has lived with it his whole life, it happens occasionally and when it does so in a public place that scrutiny comes with it.

"But he has trained as normal this week and does the same as every player and if you look at his life there are more days when he has been fine rather than when something has happened."

Monk stressed that the club knew of Gomis' condition - linked to low blood pressure - when they signed him on a free transfer from Lyon at the start of the season.

He added: "We made all the possible checks and he has been passed fit by numerous specialists who are top of their field.

"That is reassuring for Bafe and for us and he went back to France after the Spurs game to see a specialist he has used his whole life to reaffirm everything.

"These instances do happen from time to time as his history shows but Bafe is fine and ready to go."