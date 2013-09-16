Gomis: I will stay with Lyon this season
Striker Bafetimbi Gomis has revealed that he will stay at Lyon for the remainder of the 2013-14 season.
Gomis' future was the subject of much speculation during the transfer window, with Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas publicly declaring his willingness to sell the 28-year-old.
But after proposed moves to Newcastle United and Cardiff City failed to materialise, Gomis has been reintegrated into Remi Garde's first-team plans.
And he has now explained that he will not push for a move away from the Ligue 1 club in January, either.
"The chairman doesn't do only bad things towards me," he told L'Equipe. "He wanted to defend his interest and I defended mine.
"Now the transfer market is over and we have to work hand in hand again. I bear no grudge against him. I won't forget but I am just here to work. If I made a decision to stay that means I respect the hierarchy.
"I will remain at Lyon until next summer."
Gomis scored 16 goals in 29 league starts for the French club last season as they finished third.
