Gomis: I will stay with Lyon this season

Gomis' future was the subject of much speculation during the transfer window, with Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas publicly declaring his willingness to sell the 28-year-old.

But after proposed moves to Newcastle United and Cardiff City failed to materialise, Gomis has been reintegrated into Remi Garde's first-team plans.

And he has now explained that he will not push for a move away from the Ligue 1 club in January, either.

"The chairman doesn't do only bad things towards me," he told L'Equipe. "He wanted to defend his interest and I defended mine.

"Now the transfer market is over and we have to work hand in hand again. I bear no grudge against him. I won't forget but I am just here to work. If I made a decision to stay that means I respect the hierarchy.

"I will remain at Lyon until next summer."

Gomis scored 16 goals in 29 league starts for the French club last season as they finished third.