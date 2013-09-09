Gomis turned down Newcastle pay cut

The 28-year-old France international was constantly linked with a move to the Premier League outfit throughout the transfer window but a move failed to happen.

Gomis scored 21 goals for Lyon in 45 appearances last term and was targeted by Newcastle boss Alan Pardew as he looked to bolster his forward options.

Newcastle were unable to strike a deal with Gomis though, leaving the out-of-favour forward - who is yet to play a Ligue 1 fixture this term - in limbo.

And he revealed that the main reason why his move collapsed was that Newcastle had reneged on an initial agreement and asked him to take a wage cut.

Gomis told Canal Plus: "I had a talk with Newcastle's coach and we found an agreement.

"Then there were talks with Lyon. There was a first offer, which was refused, and then a second one, which was accepted.

"Newcastle then came back to me and asked me to make an effort on wages - but I never asked anything as it was my club which wanted to transfer me, so the effort had to be made by Newcastle or Lyon."

Gomis also opened the door for a future exit from Lyon, saying he believes his futureat the Stade de Gerland is untenable.

"Now I think after what has been said and done, it is not conceivable to talk about any (contract) extension," he added.

Gomis is out of contract at the end of the season but is widely expected to leave Lyon in the January transfer window.