Gonalons refuses to rule out Napoli move

The French club's president Jean-Michel Aulas rejected a €17 million offer from the Naples outfit in the transfer window, but the 25-year-old insists that "the door is open" to a move to Serie A.

"First of all, I never refused Napoli, I'd like to make that clear," he told Tuttosport.

"After having studied the offer, president Aulas decided that it wasn't the right time to sell me to Napoli.

"The door is open. My agent continues to have a good relationship with Napoli's directors.

"There was an offer last summer, and there could well be another one in July."

Gonalons has started all but two of Lyon's 31 Ligue 1 matches this term, helping them into contention for a UEFA Europa League qualification spot.

Remi Garde's side also have a Coupe de la Ligue final against Paris Saint-Germain to look forward to later this month.