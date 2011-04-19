Gonzalez dreaming of Man United move

The South African-born 26-year-old was signed by Rafael Benitez in 2005, but then had to wait more than 12 months to get a work permit ahead of his move to Liverpool.

His time at Anfield was unsuccessful and only lasted one season before he switched to Spanish side Real Betis, scoring 10 times and assisting eight other goals in 34 La Liga appearances, impressing many across Europe.

After a run of good form in Spain he linked up with CSKA Moscow, for whom he started just 12 times in the league last season - coming off the substitutes' bench on a further nine occasions - and scored three times.

Nevertheless, he has admitted that he would love the chance to ply his trade for Sir Alex Ferguson's Red Devils at Old Trafford.

“It would be a dream to have the chance to join Manchester United,” Gonzalez told ADN Radio.

“We all know the quality that the team has and of course I would like to play in England again, even more at a team like Manchester United.

“But while I am at CSKA I will only have my mind focused on my current team, trying to play and showing what I am doing.”

By Diarmuid O'Riordan