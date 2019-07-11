West Ham make ambitious lunge for Chelsea flop in search for new striker

The Argentina international spent the second half of the 2018/19 season on loan at Chelsea, scoring five Premier League goals in 14 games under Maurizio Sarri.

That followed a disappointing loan spell at Milan during the first half of the campaign, and Higuain’s parent club Juve are very willing to move him on.

Gianluca Di Marzio reports that the Hammers have expressed interest in the 31-year-old after failing in their efforts to sign Celta Vigo’s Valencia-bound Maxi Gomez.

The Premier League side want to bring in the former Real Madrid and Napoli striker on loan with the option to buy, but Juventus are demanding €40 million for a permanent deal.

