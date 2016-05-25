Gotze snubbing Liverpool will boost Germany - Bierhoff

Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff says Mario Gotze can make an impact at Euro 2016 after snubbing interest from Liverpool to commit his future to Bayern Munich.

Gotze has been heavily linked with a reunion with former Borussia Dortmund coach Jurgen Klopp at Anfield after struggling to cement his spot in Pep Guardiola's XI last season.

The playmaker cut ties with his agent this week to spark more speculation, but Gotze said on Monday that he was looking forward to impressing Carlo Ancelotti in Munich next season.

With his future seemingly settled going into the tournament, Bierhoff believes Gotze - who scored the winning goal for Germany in the 2014 World Cup final - will feel the benefit.

"This is, for me, a very good decision to commit to Bayern as early as possible," Bierhoff told Bild.

"As a result, Mario can settle and gain his focus for the Euros and concentrate completely on it.

"Things with his agent are his personal matter."

Bierhoff stopped short of challenging Gotze to repeat his World Cup heroics in France.

The former striker added: "I can only talk about my own experience of 1996 - it is difficult to predict.

"The World Cup win in 2014 stands for the team. Also at the European Championship, there will not just be one hero, we are all one team."