Gotze too nice for Bayern Munich 'sharks' - Augenthaler
Former Bayern Munich star Klaus Augenthaler says Mario Gotze has been too nice to thrive under Pep Guardiola.
Mario Gotze is too nice to survive the "pool of sharks" at Bayern Munich, according to former defender Klaus Augenthaler.
The 23-year-old has struggled to find consistent form at the Allianz Arena ever since leaving Borussia Dortmund in a €37million deal in 2013.
Gotze missed much of the first half of the season with a serious muscle injury and has been kept on the fringes of the first team by head coach Pep Guardiola ever since, prompting speculation linking him with a move at the end of the season.
And Augenthaler, who won seven Bundesliga titles with Bayern, believes Gotze has failed to develop in a ruthless environment in Munich.
"To be honest, there's no developement of Mario Gotze at Bayern Munich," he told Omnisport. "At Dortmund he had a good development. Perhaps they [Bayern and Gotze] don't fit.
"Perhaps Mario is too decent because the squad of Bayern Munich is like a pool full of sharks. Perhaps he's too nice for that.
"I don't know if there has already been a conversation between him and new boss Carlo Ancelotti and his plans. Apart from that, it's time to react, because Mario runs the risk of staying the eternal talent. But he's a great footballer."
Gotze has been linked with a reunion with former Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, while a potential swap deal involving BVB captain Mats Hummels has also been suggested.
The Germany international has made 20 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring four times.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.