Gouffran prepared to play anywhere for Newcastle

Newcastle recorded back-to-back victories before the international break, with the Frenchman having to break away from his preferred central attacking role.

Manager Pardew used the 27-year-old in wide positions against Tottenham and Chelsea, with Shola Ameobi playing through the middle.

Gouffran netted the second goal in their 2-0 win over Jose Mourinho's side and admitted he had no problems playing a less familiar role if it meant the team continued to be successful.

"I'm the type of player that wants to do a job for the team," he told the Shields Gazette. "That is the most important for me.

"I can play in different positions in attack or if needed I can play as a number nine.

"It's up to the manager to decide. I will play in whatever role he asks me."

The former Bordeaux forward has made 11 appearances in the Premier League this season, scoring two goals.