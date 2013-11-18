Gouffran prepared to play anywhere for Newcastle
Yoan Gouffran has told Alan Pardew he is prepared to play any role for Newcastle United to ensure they maintain their winning run.
Newcastle recorded back-to-back victories before the international break, with the Frenchman having to break away from his preferred central attacking role.
Manager Pardew used the 27-year-old in wide positions against Tottenham and Chelsea, with Shola Ameobi playing through the middle.
Gouffran netted the second goal in their 2-0 win over Jose Mourinho's side and admitted he had no problems playing a less familiar role if it meant the team continued to be successful.
"I'm the type of player that wants to do a job for the team," he told the Shields Gazette. "That is the most important for me.
"I can play in different positions in attack or if needed I can play as a number nine.
"It's up to the manager to decide. I will play in whatever role he asks me."
The former Bordeaux forward has made 11 appearances in the Premier League this season, scoring two goals.
