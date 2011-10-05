Gourcuff thrilled by Arsenal interest

The Gunners chased a number of players as deadline day approached at the end of August – including Gourcuff, who is regarded as one of the best attacking midfielders in France – after Samir Nasri and Cesc Fabregas both left the club for Manchester City and Barcelona respectively.

With Wenger keen to land his long-term target, the Gunners made an enquiry for the 25-year-old on the penultimate day of the transfer window.

However, Lyon snubbed Arsenal’s approach after president Jean-Michel Aulas revealed that Gourcuff still had a huge part to play at the Stade de Gerland.

Gourcuff, though, has expressed his delight after finding out he was being sought after by the Emirates Stadium-based outfit.

"I am flattered by the interest shown by Arsene Wenger,” he said, as reported by skysports.com.

"He is one of the top coaches in the world, he loves technical players so I am very, very happy to know that he was interested in me."

Gourcuff has not played for Lyon this season after undergoing ankle surgery in July and suffering a setback in training recently, but the Frenchman is hopeful of making his comeback soon.

"Now I am pushing to come back stronger for Lyon,” he added.

By Vaishali Bhardwaj