Grabban seals comeback win

Norwich City rounded off their pre-season Alpine tour with an impressive 2-1 victory over Bundesliga side Augsburg in Prien.

Late goals from Youssouf Mulumbu and Lewis Grabban secured the win for the Premier League club, who had fallen behind to a superb 30-yard free-kick from Piotr Trochowski early in the second half.

Norwich looked noticeably sharper than they had in a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Maccabi Haifa earlier in the week and boss Alex Neil would have been particularly heartened by strong performances from several key men including Mulumbu, Bradley Johnson, John Ruddy, Wes Hoolahan and Nathan Redmond.

Ruddy made a superb, point-blank save to deny Ji Dong-won in the game's first goalmouth action after nine minutes, before Hoolahan and Redmond both went close for Norwich.

After Trochowski's stunning strike gave Augsburg the lead, Harry Toffolo was foiled by former Arsenal goalkeeper Alex Manninger and Grabban fired narrowly wide having been played in by Sebastien Bassong.

Mulumbu finally found an equaliser on 77 minutes, however. And, right at the death, it was the midfielder who supplied the through ball for Grabban to gleefully drill home and ensure that his side ended their tour on a winning note.