Graham Alexander unhappy with referee’s decision to turn down Motherwell penalty

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander was bemused at the explanation after they failed to get a penalty during a much-improved performance in a goalless clash with St Mirren.

Tony Watt appeared to be caught by a reckless challenge from Conor McCarthy but stayed on his feet to deliver a cutback which failed to find a team-mate.

Alexander felt referee Kevin Clancy should have awarded a spot-kick and was baffled at the explanation he received from the match officials.

Alexander thought his side deserved three points with Devante Cole coming closest when he hit the post with a flick following a corner.

He was a far happier man than after heavy consecutive defeats by Hamilton and St Johnstone, but disappointed with Clancy for several reasons.

On Watt’s claim, he said: “That’s what we have been told, that he had to go down. It was a foul but he had to go down. I honestly don’t get that. It’s a foul. Tony is an honest guy.

“You could even see the reaction from the opposition bench. They knew. We all knew.

“But I don’t want to focus on that, I just want to focus on our performance. Tonight was so much more committed than it has been on Saturday. I was really pleased with the way the players responded.

“We have had a lot of criticism and rightly so. We had to stand up and take responsibility for that because it was us who let ourselves down and let everyone down. But we certainly gave an answer.”

Alexander was also disappointed to receive a yellow card from Clancy for reacting to another decision, 10 days after receiving two in their defeat by Hamilton.

“I felt like I was punished for trying to coach my team, and that’s my job,” he said.

“I don’t think we were any different to any other bench in any other game of football.

“I was certainly respectful, I certainly didn’t swear, I didn’t call anyone anything.

“I don’t know if I’m meant to stand there like that tripod and not move. Everyone gets passionate about the game and that’s all it was.”

Saints boss Jim Goodwin took the positives following a game that was rearranged when his club overturned the award of a 3-0 win for Motherwell after the original match was postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak.

“I don’t think either side did enough in the attacking third,” Goodwin said.

“Motherwell were always a threat, particularly in the second half but I need to credit my backline as they defended really well.

“Unfortunately things didn’t quite click in the attacking third.

“It absolutely could be a good point. People will talk about all the injuries Motherwell have but we have our own problems. We played a game there with two boys who were probably only 80 per cent fit.

“It’s a positive result in the regard it was down as a 3-0 defeat on the card.”