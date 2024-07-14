Graham Potter? Pep Guardiola? Sarina Wiegman? New England manager odds with Gareth Southgate's future uncertain

Gareth Southgate walks past the European Championship trophy after England's defeat to Spain in the final of Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate has refused to be drawn on his future after England's defeat to Spain in the final of Euro 2024, but there are already fresh odds on the managers who could replace him this summer.

Southgate has led the Three Lions to back-to-back European Championship finals, but ended up with a runners-up medal on both occasions. Still, though, his record with England is impressive, having also steered the team to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018.

The 53-year-old is out of contract with England in December, but is set to be offered a new deal by the Football Association which would see him remain in charge until the 2026 World Cup. There is a feeling, however, that after almost eight years in charge and some unsavoury criticism from fans and media during Euro 2024, he may now be coming to the end of his reign.

Who is the favourite to take over from Gareth Southgate as England manager after Euro 2024?

Ahead of Sunday's Euro 2024 final, Ian Wright suggested Southgate should be kept on by the FA, due to his impressive results on the one hand and also because the England manager has "no natural replacement" in waiting.

Ultimately, though, it will be his decision and former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter is the clear favourite to take over if he steps down. According to the latest Betfair odds, Potter is Evens.

Another former Chelsea boss, Mauricio Pochettino, is next favourite at 5/2. After that, Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is 7/2, with Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola on odds of 15/2.

Former Chelsea manager Graham Potter is favourite to take over from Gareth Southgate with England after Euro 2024. (Image credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

England Under-21 manager Lee Carsley is on odds of 9/1 to succeed Southgate. Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is 14/1, with Steven Gerrard, Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou all on 20/1.

Next come ex-Chelsea, Manchester United and Spurs manager Jose Mourinho, Leicester City's Steve Cooper, Southgate's assistant Steve Holland and Lionesses coach Sarina Wiegman, who are all on 25/1.

After that, Frank Lampard, Brendan Rodgers, Wayne Rooney, Michael Carrick and Will Still are all on 33/1. Then come France legend Zinedine Zidane, Everton boss Sean Dyche and Wolves manager Gary O'Neil on 40/1.

Finally, former England boss Roy Hodgson, ex-West Ham manager David Moyes, Burnley manager Scott Parker and Luton's Rob Edwards are all on odds of 50/1.



What's likely to happen next is that Southgate will reflect and make a decision on his future with an announcement expected at some point this summer.

