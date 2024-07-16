BREAKING: Gareth Southgate leaves post as England manager

By
published

Gareth Southgate is leaving as England manager, after 102 games in charge

England Euro 2024 squad Gareth Southgate, Head Coach of England, looks on during the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-final match between England and Switzerland at Düsseldorf Arena on July 06, 2024 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gareth Southgate has left his post as England manager.

The Three Lions boss has been in charge since 2016 but following a Euro 2024 final loss at the hands of Spain at the weekend, he has announced that he is leaving. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 